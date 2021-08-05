Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 121.32%. Alphatec updated its Q2 2021 guidance to EPS.

ATEC traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,541. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.62. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ATEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other Alphatec news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 120,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

