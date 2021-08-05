Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.26

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a market cap of $551.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.57.
In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $11,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $10,997,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.
Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.