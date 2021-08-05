Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.26

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a market cap of $551.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $11,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $10,997,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.