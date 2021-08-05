Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,006,000 after purchasing an additional 356,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

