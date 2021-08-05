ALLY Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a total market cap of $12.04 million and $45,457.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ALLY has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00058474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.61 or 0.00901856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00096543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042954 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALLY’s official website is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

