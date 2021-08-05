Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALLO stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.73. 1,139,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,019. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.03. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLO shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $107,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

