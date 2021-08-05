Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on LNT. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.11.

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

