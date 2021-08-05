ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.22%.

Several analysts have commented on ALE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

