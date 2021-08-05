Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Sells $149,654.10 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $149,654.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,675,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,394,463.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Ravi Vig sold 20,496 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $572,248.32.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $339,557.76.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $578,740.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ravi Vig sold 17,019 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $439,600.77.

On Monday, May 24th, Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $27,511.00.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 372,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,840. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 25.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.