Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $277.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $282.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.10.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $200.71 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,690,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,645,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,313,843,000 after purchasing an additional 323,123 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

