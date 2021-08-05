Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $277.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $282.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.10.
Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $200.71 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.29.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,690,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,645,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,313,843,000 after purchasing an additional 323,123 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
