Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.710-$7.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:ARE traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.15. The company had a trading volume of 426,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $207.20.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.86.
In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,612,628 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.