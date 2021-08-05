Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.710-$7.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ARE traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.15. The company had a trading volume of 426,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $207.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.86.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,612,628 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

