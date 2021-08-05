Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $1,013,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $204.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $1,664,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $8,626,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,013,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,688,000 after buying an additional 145,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

