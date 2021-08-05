Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alector had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 989.97%.

Shares of Alector stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.79. 31,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,029. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12. Alector has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In related news, VP Calvin Yu sold 110,840 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,628,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $271,646.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

