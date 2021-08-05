Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALBO. Wedbush increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,075,000 after buying an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 697,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 64,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 30,659 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

