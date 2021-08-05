Alberto Lavandeira Purchases 40,000 Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) Stock

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) Director Alberto Lavandeira bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$868,000.

TSE:AYM opened at C$5.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$738.05 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17. Atalaya Mining Plc has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.50.

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$148.66 million for the quarter.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

