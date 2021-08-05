Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ALB traded up $12.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.93. The company had a trading volume of 102,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,177. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $212.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

