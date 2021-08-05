Alaska Permanent Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.5% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $39,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,419,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,919,000 after acquiring an additional 938,405 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,820,000 after acquiring an additional 502,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,122,000 after buying an additional 1,593,547 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after buying an additional 103,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,951,000 after buying an additional 726,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,866. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

