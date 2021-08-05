Alaska Permanent Capital Management Sells 48,590 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,590 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 6.7% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned about 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $76,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,173 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,938,000 after acquiring an additional 552,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,455,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,095,000 after acquiring an additional 192,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 105,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,914,500. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.85.

