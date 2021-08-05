Alaska Permanent Capital Management Buys 1,116 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 293.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,819,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 211,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,861. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71.

