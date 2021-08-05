Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.45

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 4462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $708.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.48.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $459,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,001. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 154,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.