Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

AKAM has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.40.

AKAM opened at $112.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.98.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,698. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $287,410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,772,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

