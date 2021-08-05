Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Airgain were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 53.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 14.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Airgain during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Airgain by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Airgain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $184.61 million, a PE ratio of -87.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.