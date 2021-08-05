Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.88. Air T shares last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 17,704 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $93.64 million, a PE ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Air T alerts:

In other Air T news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $29,362.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 7,880 shares of company stock worth $214,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Air T worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.