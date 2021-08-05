Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post ($1.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.52) and the lowest is ($1.63). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $26.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.48 to $27.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($6.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.65) to ($5.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.17. 23,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,572. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $62.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.52.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.