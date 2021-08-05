AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGC had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 5.40%. AGC updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.810-$4.810 EPS.

Shares of ASGLY opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AGC has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.83.

ASGLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

