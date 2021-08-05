Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

AERI stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

