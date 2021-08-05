Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.01. 344,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $703.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AERI shares. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

