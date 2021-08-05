Advisory Services Network LLC Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 122.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALB opened at $206.84 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $212.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

