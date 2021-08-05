Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Shares Gap Down to $122.06

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $122.06, but opened at $116.41. Advanced Drainage Systems shares last traded at $117.10, with a volume of 1,812 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMS. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 385,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after acquiring an additional 243,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

