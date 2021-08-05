ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of ADT stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $9.20. 7,633,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.27. ADT has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. ADT’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

