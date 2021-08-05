Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,599.86 ($33.97).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of ADM traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,405 ($44.49). 367,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,964.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,462 ($32.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,451 ($45.09).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.