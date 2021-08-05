Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Adecco Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

OTCMKTS AHEXY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 24,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.77. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

