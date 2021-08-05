Add.xyz Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $25,246.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

