adbank (ADB) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. adbank has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $220,702.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, adbank has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

adbank Coin Profile

adbank is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

