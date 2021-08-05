Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.30

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 3016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 182,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ADX)
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
