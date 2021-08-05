Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.30

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 3016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 20,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $394,055.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,444.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 182,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

