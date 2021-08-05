Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.50

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.50 and last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Acushnet by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Acushnet by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

