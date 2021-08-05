Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Issues Earnings Results

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Acushnet updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GOLF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.79. 387,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,745. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

