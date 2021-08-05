Acumen Capital Cuts VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Price Target to C$9.00

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) had its price objective reduced by Acumen Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of VQS stock opened at C$7.10 on Monday. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.71 and a 12 month high of C$7.59. The company has a market cap of C$167.50 million and a P/E ratio of -10.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) news, Director Larry Douglas Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,630.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 467,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,462,167.44.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

