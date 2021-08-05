Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.77 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.32. 9,869,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129,945. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.88.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

