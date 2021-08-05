Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.77 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.08 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.32. 9,869,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129,945. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.44.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
