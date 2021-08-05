Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) COO Sells $163,000.00 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ACU traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.07. 11,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.01. Acme United Co. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Acme United had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 20.59%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.