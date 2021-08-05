Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Accenture by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Accenture by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 209,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $318.61. 46,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,128. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $321.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

