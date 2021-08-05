Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 154,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -84.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,404 shares of company stock worth $682,848 in the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

