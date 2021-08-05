Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.65 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

ABMD traded up $17.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $348.86. 366,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,303. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.43.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.00.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

