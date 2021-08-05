AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $131.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.72.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $115.08 on Monday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in AbbVie by 6.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.