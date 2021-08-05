Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $121.11. 63,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,529. The company has a market cap of $215.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $98.67 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

