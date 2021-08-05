AAX Token Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001975 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. AAX Token has a market cap of $5.63 million and $32,822.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00061115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.76 or 0.00935997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00095837 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00043900 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars.

