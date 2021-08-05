947 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Purchased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in eBay by 117.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $74.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

