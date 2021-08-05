910 Shares in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG bought a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMOM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

