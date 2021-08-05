8X8 PROTOCOL Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $663,114.55 and approximately $674,748.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

