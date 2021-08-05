8PAY (8PAY) Tops One Day Volume of $31,281.00

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, 8PAY has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $190,876.82 and approximately $31,281.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00048305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00102730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00146208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,972.92 or 1.00186879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.08 or 0.00865600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

