$87.92 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to post sales of $87.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $43.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $324.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $409.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $402.52 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $448.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 33.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.07 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.94%.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 37.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 74.6% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 26,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 393.0% during the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 208,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 166,229 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,191,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth $6,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

